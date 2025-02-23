AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-23

4th ICKT 2025 ends at National Textile University

Press Release Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

FAISALABAD: The 4th International Conference on Knowledge-Based Textiles (ICKT 2025) successfully concluded on February 20, 2025, at National Textile University, Faisalabad, under the umbrella of Know Tex.

The two-day event brought together over 500 participants, including 350+ industry professionals and 250+ academics, fostering collaboration between research and industry.

Distinguished guests included Rehan Naseem Bharara (President, FCCI), Ameer Ahmed (Vice Chairman, PTEA), Ch. Waheed Khaliq Raamay (Chairman, CLOA), Prof. Savvas Vassiliadis (University of West Attica, Greece), and Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab (Vice Chancellor, University of Kamalia), among others. Delegations from UNDP, FAO, and the Deputy Dutch Ambassador also graced the event.

ICKT 2025 featured two high-profile panel discussions: “Global Textile Trends” moderated by Mujeebullah Khan, with industry leaders from Pakistan, Germany, Italy, and the UK, and “Exploring New Horizons” led by Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid, featuring experts from Pakistan, Kenya, and Germany. Over 100 speakers, including academics from Northumbria University, University Putra Malaysia, and Technical University of Iasi, delivered sessions on textile sustainability, circular fashion, digital transformation, and recycling advancements.

The conference hosted a poster competition, with an expert jury including Dr. Shahid Rasul (Northumbria University, UK) and Prof. Josphat Igadwa (Moi University, Kenya). Exhibitions showcased cutting-edge textile innovations, drawing significant interest from attendees.

The closing ceremony, attended by Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab as chief guest, featured key representatives from Faisalabad’s textile sector, including Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba and Mian Shahzad Ahmed (Puma). A grand networking dinner, sponsored by Puma and C-Trans Pvt. Ltd., provided valuable engagement opportunities. Guests, including international speakers, were honoured with cultural souvenirs, symbolizing global collaboration.

ICKT 2025, organized by NTU in collaboration with Northumbria University (UK), NED University, BUITEMS, and the University of Kamalia, was supported by Reverse Resources, Taxonomy, and other key partners. Sponsors, including i Textiles (Pvt.) Ltd., Interloop Limited, Ahmad Jamal Textile Mills, Fiber Trace, Green Story,

Nizam Sons, and Sapphire, played a vital role in its success.

