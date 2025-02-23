Punjab CM obviously very diligent and hard-working

As I walked through the corridors of the Punjab Assembly last year, I was confident that Punjab was on the brink of a new era of progress and prosperity. That momentous day became a historical milestone when Maryam Nawaz Sharif took the oath as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab, bringing with her a clear vision and unwavering dedication to serve the people like never before.

In her inaugural speech, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif articulated her deep commitment to the welfare of the people of Punjab through comprehensive governance plans and an unwavering resolve to bring about a meaningful change.

Her first year in office stands as a testament to her promises fulfilled and her vision turned into action. This year-long journey of compassionate leadership and steadfast commitment to public service is a narrative of progress and transformation that goes beyond words. It is a story of dedication, perseverance, and an unyielding commitment to the people of Punjab.

Since assuming office as Pakistan’s first female Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has exemplified visionary leadership through the launch of numerous public-friendly initiatives across diverse sectors.

These initiatives are not merely spontaneous actions but are backed by comprehensive research and a deep understanding of the ground realities, ensuring their effectiveness and sustainability.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the progress and inclusion of all segments of society while upholding the principles of honor and dignity for a prosperous Punjab. Her relentless dedication has been evident, as she tirelessly works to transform Punjab into a “Progressive Punjab.”

Amidst the ‘detrimental politics of everyday protests’ I deem Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership is none other than a blessing from the Almighty for all of us. Her leadership stands as a beacon of hope and stability.

Her unwavering efforts to deliver quality public services and her commitment to sustainable development are setting new benchmarks for governance and public welfare across the province. She is not only reshaping the future of Punjab but also rekindling hopes for economic growth and prosperity.

Working alongside such an enthusiastic, compassionate, visionary, and dedicated leader is truly inspiring. It is always a privilege and feeling of satisfaction to communicate to public the impact of over 90 initiatives led by the Chief Minister. These are not mere promises but tangible programs being executed on the ground, setting new standards for public service.

The transformative policies introduced under her leadership have inspired other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, to adopt similar progressive measures. This influence reflects the far-reaching vision of a leader who leads by example. That’s how a leader’s vision inspires others, and we are proud that my Chief Minister takes a lead.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has consistently demonstrated commitment to public welfare by taking historic initiatives, particularly for journalists and the youth of Punjab. Her leadership stands as a beacon of progress and empowerment, setting new standards in governance.

Under her visionary guidance, the welfare of journalists has been prioritized like never before. Despite the challenging economic conditions, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a decisive action to double the Journalists Support Fund, ensuring financial relief and security for media professionals.

Additionally, the Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation Lahore Phase II has been initiated. Notably, journalists will only be required to pay development charges, as the cost of land will be borne by the government. Furthermore, 150 million rupees has been earmarked to support Press Clubs across Punjab, reflecting her commitment to promoting freedom of expression and maintaining the media’s role as a vital feedback mechanism for the government.

Youth empowerment remains at the core of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a prosperous Punjab. Her deep emotional connection with youth was evident during the Honhaar Scholarship distribution ceremonies, where she offered guidance and encouragement, fostering a bond of trust and admiration.

Recognizing the potential of the younger generation, she provides them with the highest standards of education and equal opportunities. Her vision is encapsulated in her “Three Es” motto for students: Education: Providing international-standard education to equip students for global challenges. Empowerment: Enhancing educational facilities and resources to foster growth and innovation.Equality: Ensuring equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their background.

Under the ‘CM Punjab Honhaar Scholarship Programme’, over 30,000 talented students have been awarded scholarships exceeding 15 million rupees. With the successful completion of the first phase, applications have already been invited for the second phase, which will include an additional 20,000 scholarships next year.

Furthermore, the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme aims to empower the youth by equipping them with modern tools for learning and research. Her other areas of focus include Provision of Transport for Girls’ Colleges in various districts to ensure safe and accessible education for female students, ‘CM School Meal Programme’, benefiting over 400,000 children daily, ensuring better nutrition and academic performance, ‘Public School Reorganization Programme’, enhancing the infrastructure and quality of education across Punjab, and Establishment of the First-Ever Autism School in Lahore, promoting inclusive education for special needs children.

CM Punjab E-Bikes Scheme is also facilitating eco-friendly transportation for the youth. On the other hand, 27 Electric Buses in Lahore are already on roads of Lahore, setting a benchmark in sustainable urban transport.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has steadfastly championed the cause of social inclusion and equality through her transformative welfare initiatives. Her unwavering commitment to delivering quality public services at the doorstep of every citizen, without discrimination, underscores her vision of a just and progressive Punjab.

Guided by deep empathy and respect, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has prioritized the well-being of marginalized communities, including minorities whom she regards as the “crown of her head.” Her conviction in fostering harmony and social security is evident in the launch of the Minorities Card, which presently benefits 50,000 families with a planned expansion to 75,000 families. This initiative is a testament to her dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities and ensuring their rightful place in society.

Among her trailblazing programmes is the ‘Punjab Dhee Rani Programme’, a pioneering initiative that celebrates the marriages of underprivileged couples with grace and dignity.

This programme has supported 3,000 couples, offering gifts which includes double bed with mattress, bedsheets, dinner set, bridal and groom dresses, makeup, artificial jewelry and other household items. Furthermore, 100,000 rupees salami is a token of love from the chief minister.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s inclusive governance also extends to empowering persons with disabilities (PWDs) through the ‘CM Himmat Card Programme’, with a budget of 2.6 billion rupees provides financial assistance and essential assistive devices, ensuring that PWDs are integrated into mainstream society with respect and independence.

Another landmark initiative is ‘Ramdan Nigheban Programme’, catering the needs of deserving families with dignity and self-respect for which approval of 30 billion rupees have already been accorded. Developing a data driven system for registering families, Punjab Socio Economic Registry was launched in which around 3.95 million families (including 17.13 individuals) registered till early February this year.

“Apni Chat, Apna Ghar” is a programme that stands out among many initiatives. CM Punjab announced interest-free loans worth billions of rupees, and now two dozen houses have been completed in a short period of time, while around 8,969 houses are under construction. Loans worth 13.2 billion rupees have been disbursed among 14,103 beneficiaries till mid-February.

More than 11 billion rupees has been released in terms of loans so far for the applicants of the ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme. Punjab CM is conscious of the pain of homeless people, so she has announced 3-marla plots for the poor and needy homeless people across Punjab. ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’, offering 98 facilities, is another remarkable programme, aims to facilitate and digitalize the province by providing various services at their doorsteps.

Punjab is enjoying a revival of cultural activities, including the Jashan-e-Azaadi Float that traveled across all 10 divisions of Punjab, the Quaid Day celebrations, the vibrant colors and lights of the Horse & Cattle Show, the excitement of the ‘Pink Games’, and ‘Khelta Punjab’, among others. Maryam Nawaz, driven by a compassionate, motherly concern for the well-being of the masses, is deeply committed to maintaining cleanliness.

Within just one year of taking office, she launched the ‘Suthera Punjab Programme’ to promote a cleaner and healthier province. Addressing environmental and climate change issues, ‘Smog Mitigation Programme’ and ‘Green Credit Programme’ (worth 500 million rupees) have been launched.

CM Punjab’s special initiatives in the health sector reflect her commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare. Clinics on Wheels and field hospitals have served 6.8 million patients across Punjab while the numbers are increasing daily. The provision of free home delivery of medicines is another valuable addition. The CM has also focused on introducing advanced technology for cancer treatment in Pakistan, leading to the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

Additionally, working on the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha is progressing rapidly. Other significant programmes include the ‘Children’s Heart Surgery Programme’, ‘CM Punjab Dialysis and Transplant Programme’, ‘Air Ambulance Service’, and the establishment of 37 new Rescue 1122 Centers in 19 districts of Punjab.Under the directions of CM Punjab, a Control Room has been established to ensure effective public service delivery in government hospitals. It can be reached at 0304-1111781.

Punjab is also witnessing an unprecedented transformation in the fields of agriculture, industry, and infrastructure. The Punjab government is working diligently to establish the province as the country’s true food basket by strengthening the agricultural sector.

CM Punjab’s initiatives, such as the ‘Green Tractor Programme’, ‘Kisaan Card’, and ‘Livestock Card’, are a testament to her commitment. The solarization of agricultural tube wells is another key feature of the Maryam Nawaz government. It is indeed to the credit of my Chief Minister that, for the first time in the history of Punjab, shrimp farming has been launched in Muzaffargarh, with the government aiming to achieve an export target of $1 billion annually in the global shrimp market.

The Punjab CM’s visit to China symbolizes progress, cooperation, and prosperity. It was not just a diplomatic trip, but the beginning of a new era—one that is driving Punjab toward modern technology, economic development, health, agriculture, environmental protection, and the IT revolution. The Chinese leadership acknowledged the efforts of Maryam Nawaz Sharif in empowering youth, stabilizing the economy, and promoting public welfare projects, ranking her among world-class leaders.

Chief Minister Punjab’s commitment to building a transformative Punjab led her to sign various MoUs in China to apply modern technology in the fields of agriculture, health, and environmental protection.

CM Punjab signed a memorandum of understanding with AI Force Tech in Beijing for the production of robotic agricultural machinery. This initiative laid the foundation for an agricultural revolution in Punjab, which will not only increase production but also save labor and time for farmers.

Another MoU was signed for the use of the latest research and technology to address environmental pollution, especially smog. In the health sector, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif signed an agreement with Hygiea Medical Technology to provide the latest machinery to the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

This agreement extends beyond a single hospital and will guarantee the provision of modern treatment facilities across the entire province of Punjab. This was the first time a Pakistani Chief Minister took practical steps to ensure world-class medical facilities. It marked the first step towards self-sufficiency in the health sector.

Additionally, the agreement to invest $700 million for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore underscores her commitment to the progress and implementation of information technology and artificial intelligence.

Another remarkable achievement from CM’s visit to China is the investment conference, which resulted in the announcement of a $50 million investment fund for technology startups. This fund will be established in collaboration with Gobi Partners, ushering in a new era of business opportunities and economic growth in Punjab.

As the Information Minister of Punjab, I closely observe the governance style of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the feedback mechanisms she employs. She is consistently well-prepared before chairing meetings, armed with updated knowledge. She dives deep into every idea or programme, thoroughly reviewing all details. With a clear vision, she understands exactly how to execute her plans.

I have found her receptive to differing opinions, encouraging everyone in the meeting to voice their perspectives. Additionally, it’s worth noting that she stays informed through a live digital dashboard installed both in her office and home, which displays real-time data on the progress of various initiatives, from law and order to health, education, and service delivery.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s administration prioritizes quality, sending a strong message of commitment to excellence. She carries the legacy of hard work inherited from her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif, and her uncle, Shehbaz Sharif.

I have never witnessed an expression of fatigue or boredom on her face, whether during lengthy meetings or field visits. Regardless of what critics may say, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a leader of distinction—a role model and a brand to be followed for years to come.

