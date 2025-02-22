Clash with Pakistan just another game: Shubman Gill

DUBAI: India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the eagerly-awaited match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy is a fan favourite, but for his team it’s business as usual.

The arch-rivals face off in Dubai on Sunday with the blockbuster clash expected to draw a packed house as the two teams only meet in multi-nation events due to political tensions.

India had refused to travel to host country Pakistan for the 50-over tournament and instead will play all their matches at the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Stadium.

Gill led India to victory against Bangladesh in their opening game, scoring an unbeaten 101 at the top of the order, and he said the team will try to keep up their winning habit.

“It doesn’t change anything for us honestly,” Gill said of taking on Pakistan.

“We play every match to win and this is no different for us and this is how we prepare for any match that we play. So that’s how we are going to prepare for this one as well.”

TV ratings soar when the Asian giants clash on the cricket field as millions tune into watch the match, which gives huge revenue to broadcasters.

Streets are deserted in India and Pakistan when the two play each other and Gill said he cannot deny the excitement among the fans.

“There is a long history of India-Pakistan and it’s a very exciting contest when both the teams play,” said Gill.

“Everyone enjoys watching it. If so many people are getting happiness in watching this match then who are we to say under-hype or over-hype?”

He added: “We go out to play cricket. We try our best to represent our country and try our best to win.”

The rivals last met in a one-day game at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hosts India winning by seven wickets.

Bring our ‘A-game’

India know a victory will put them in sight of the semi-finals, while Pakistan are playing for survival in the tournament after their loss to New Zealand in the opener.

New Zealand top Group A ahead of India on a better run-rate. Pakistan are fourth and bottom of the group.

The top two teams from each of the two groups make the semi-finals.

When pressed further about the enormity of the game, Gill said: “I think it is a big match. But I think the biggest match will obviously be the finals that the team plays. And definitely, we have been playing some good ODI cricket.”

Gill said Pakistan remain a dangerous side despite some poor results.

“Pakistan, unfortunately, has lost some matches recently,” said Gill.

“But by no means, I think we are going to take them as a lesser side. I think they have got a good side and it is important for us to bring our A-game tomorrow.”

Gill has been in the form of his life in the 50-over format and on Thursday hit his second successive ODI century after he played a key role in India’s recent 3-0 sweep of England.

Back-up wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not practise on the eve of the match with Pakistan and Gill said he is down with “viral fever”.