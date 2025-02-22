AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
PM Shehbaz to visit Azerbaijan to boost bilateral ties: FO

BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 06:20pm

At the invitation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan from 24-25 February to boost bilateral ties, the ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

This marks PM Shehbaz’s second visit to Azerbaijan since assuming office in March 2024, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relationship.

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the premier will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other key Cabinet members.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with Azerbaijan, the FO stated.

During the visit, the two sides will hold wide-ranging discussions to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy, trade, defence, education, and climate change. Several MoUs and Agreements are expected to be signed, further solidifying the partnership.

The FO highlighted that Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a deep-rooted, brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding, and longstanding cooperation.

Azerbaijan-Pakistan CCI inaugurated at Islamabad

“Azerbaijan remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors,” it added.

PM Shehbaz is also scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a Business Forum organized in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Additionally, the Prime Minister and President Aliyev will visit Fuzuli (Karabakh) as part of a special tour of the liberated territories.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership with Azerbaijan for shared development.

