Azerbaijan-Pakistan CCI inaugurated at Islamabad

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved another significant milestone in boosting investment and business activities with the inauguration of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan along with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, graced the occasion as the chief guests.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, Aleem Khan stated that today marks an important day for both the people of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, especially for the business community as with the establishment of this joint Chamber of Commerce, investment matters can be addressed at a single platform and bilateral cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened.

Aleem Khan emphasised that sustainable development depends on strategic relationships and cooperation, noting that limitless opportunities await and a new era of trade and innovation is set to begin.

He shared that he has visited Baku three times in the past year and there is no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is deeply rooted in the hearts of people of both sides with shared culture and warmth in their bilateral ties.

He added that in every difficult moment both countries have remained united and this junction will further improve in the coming days.

The federal minister assured that Pakistan would provide all possible support to Azerbaijan’s business community and work together on initiatives to boost exports of Pakistani products with the Chamber playing a key role in these efforts.

Aleem Khan congratulated the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, and his team on this significant achievement, praising their efforts and expressing confidence that the bilateral relationship would grow even stronger in the coming days.

In his speech, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that this Chamber of Commerce would further increase in existing two billion dollar business volume between the two countries of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, also addressed the ceremony.

They welcomed the establishment of the chamber and highlighted its role in introducing Pakistani products to Central Asian countries as well as welcoming business groups from there to Pakistan.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, Aleem Khan as the chief guest cut the ceremonial cake and congratulated the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, and all the attendees.

Pakistan Azerbaijan CCI

