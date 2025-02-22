Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 in Pakistan, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs308,000 after it gained Rs1,000 on Saturday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs264,060 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola lost Rs2,000 to settle at Rs307,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,936 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,380 per tola.