AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 Feb, 2025 03:36pm

After declining in the previous session, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 in Pakistan, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs308,000 after it gained Rs1,000 on Saturday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs264,060 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola lost Rs2,000 to settle at Rs307,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,936 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs3,380 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

Trump fires top-ranked US military officer as shake-ups spread

Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment

Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Pakistan can beat India by playing fearless cricket: Iqbal Qasim

Australia opt to bowl against England in ICC Champions Trophy Group B match

CCP greenlights Nishat Hotels and Properties’ acquisition of Hotel Margala

Hamas to free six Gaza hostages after body of Bibas mother returned

Read more stories