Watson backs ‘pivotal’ Maxwell to inspire Australia to glory at ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

Shane Watson has backed all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to dominate the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and lead Australia to yet another ODI title.

Maxwell might be 36 years old and boast more than 250 international caps across three formats, but his form in the Big Bash – where he was one of two Players of the Series – has convinced Watson that his best cricket is still to come.

Australia head to Pakistan as the reigning world champions in the 50-over format and sit second in the men’s ODI team rankings.

But with just one win from their last five ODI matches – and key bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all missing from the squad – questions about their ability to claim the trophy in Pakistan have been raised.

However, Watson, the two-time ICC Men’s Champions Trophy winner and one of four Event Ambassadors for the 2025 edition, insists they will be a tough team to beat, especially if their explosive all-rounder fires.

“The stand-out player for me is Glenn Maxwell,” he said during an interview with the ICC.

Australia opt to bowl against England in ICC Champions Trophy Group B match

“With what I have seen recently, especially in the Big Bash, I believe he has some of his best cricket in front of him across the next two or three years and I would be very surprised if he does not dominate this Champions Trophy.

“He had that incredible innings against Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where he scored a double century, but he has struggled to be consistent at times. That’s the nature of his role in the team.

“However, it now just feels like it has all fallen into place for him, and that’s with everything in his life, not just his cricket, so I think he will play a pivotal part.

“I think Australia will be very hard to beat, even if their bowling squad is not quite as experienced as they might otherwise have been.”

Watson certainly knows what it takes to succeed in the Champions Trophy.

The former all-rounder was part of the Australia team that were crowned champions in 2006, hitting 57 not out to help them to an eight-wicket win against West Indies in the final.

He then scored a century in both the semi-final and final in 2009 and hit the winning runs as Australia retained their trophy in South Africa.

The loss of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc, who are missing due to a combination of injury and personal reasons, opens the door to a different crop of Australian bowlers, headed by Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson.

Aged 30 and 29 years old respectively, they have 10 ODI caps between them, with Sean Abbott the most experienced fast bowler with 26, and Watson is confident they can take their opportunity.

“You have to be at your very best in this event, with this format – you have to hit the ground sprinting, let alone running,” he said.

“Spencer Johnson doesn’t swing it much but the ball flies out of his hand, he’s quick, he’s tall, he gets bounce and it is beautiful to see how easy it he finds it to bowl at the speeds he does. It’s a great opportunity for him.

“Sean Abbott has always done a really nice job. He is great with the older ball, the way he releases it, and has great speed.

“And then there is Nathan Ellis, who is highly skilled and massively under-rated in international cricket. He is a known force in franchise cricket and does a great job but I think this could be his breakout year in international cricket, so I am excited to see how he goes.

“They may be inexperienced as a group in internationals but these quicks have all played high-pressure cricket in the Big Bash and other T20 tournaments – they know how to execute under pressure.”

Australia open their Group B campaign against England in Lahore on Saturday, before playing South Africa in Rawalpindi on 25 February and Afghanistan back in Lahore on 28 February.

Watson believes India will once again be strong contenders, while one of Australia’s familiar rivals also pose a major threat.

“India have an incredibly strong squad and the conditions will suit them of course,” he said.

“It’s a squad that is used to hot and humid conditions, so they will be hard to beat. There is hardly any player turnover from the last World Cup to now, and that consistency is hard to overlook.

“I really like Hardik Pandya, if he can stay fit then he can offer so much flexibility and skill – he’s probably the key one for me.

“The other team I really like is South Africa. They made the final in the last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and have so much talent there.

“The batting line-up is so good, they have Heinrich Klaasen, who is one of the best short-format batters in the world, and David Miller as well. They have a range of skills with the ball as well, and the spinners add huge value there.

“I know they have not quite got over the line at ICC events but I really believe in this team.

“I would be surprised if they don’t get over the line in an ICC event soon because this generation has the talent and doesn’t have the scars. If they do, the floodgates could well open.”