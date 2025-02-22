Australia opt to bowl against England in ICC Champions Trophy Group B match

Australia have won the toss and opted to field first against England in the second ICC Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.

The match starts at 2pm Pakistan Time.

Toss

Speaking at the toss, Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith said the pitch looked good and mentioned that some dew settled during training.

He also confirmed that the in-form Alex Carey will take a spot in the middle order.

Jos Buttler stated that he was undecided about batting first, calling it a “50-50” decision. However, he expressed full confidence in his team and excitement for the game.

Pitch Report

Assessing the pitch after the toss, Simon Doull describes it as “perfect” and anticipates that the ball will skid through nicely. He said the wicket will favour batters and expected a high-scoring encounter.

Chance for Australia’s second line to shine in Champions Trophy: Smith

Team News

Australia

Australia’s bowling attack will be interesting to follow. With Adam Zampa being the most experienced member of the group, he will need to take the lead.

Playing XI: 1. Travis Head, 2. Matt Short, 3. Steve Smith (capt), 4. Marnus Labuschagne, 5. Josh Inglis (wk), 6. Alex Carey, 7. Glenn Maxwell, 8. Ben Dwarshuis, 9. Nathan Ellis, 10. Adam Zampa, 11. Spencer Johnson

England

England appears set to maintain their aggressive style of cricket, especially after skipper Jos Buttler described Jamie Smith’s promotion to No. 3 as a ‘free hit.’ Joe Root dropping down a spot will also strengthen the middle order, which faced pressure in India.

Playing XI: 1. Ben Duckett, 2. Phil Salt, 3. Jamie Smith (wk), 4. Joe Root, 5. Harry Brook, 6. Jos Buttler (capt), 7. Liam Livingstone, 8. Brydon Carse, 9. Jofra Archer, 10. Adil Rashid, 11. Mark Wood