Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan inflation expected to clock in at 2.0-2.5% in February, says brokerage house

Read here for details.

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Read here for details.

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Read here for details.

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Read here for details.

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Read here for details.

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Read here for details.

Standard Chartered Pakistan registers Rs46bn profit in 2024

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.