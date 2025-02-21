AIRLINK 189.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.6%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.94%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.83%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-5.27%)
OGDC 202.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.98%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.72%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.11%)
PRL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SEARL 96.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.55%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.39%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,879 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.69%)
BR30 35,391 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.68%)
KSE100 112,978 Decreased By -760.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -233.8 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

BR Web Desk Published 21 Feb, 2025 02:27pm

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to support Pakistan’s financial institutions and capital markets.

The development came during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb with a delegation from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) at the Finance Division on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, the delegation was led by Dilawar Bajauri, Senior Investment Guarantee Officer – Financial Institutions and Capital Markets / Lead for FIG Products / Business in the Middle East, Turkey, and Pakistan, along with Jae Kwon, Senior Underwriter – Head of South Asia Business Development.

The MIGA delegation “underscored their organization’s commitment to supporting financial institutions and capital markets in Pakistan and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential - Pakistan being MIGA’s first destination in Asia”.

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

“The delegation highlighted MIGA’s role in offering short-term credit guarantees, which complement the efforts of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in promoting private sector development,” the Finance Division said.

Meanwhile, Senator Aurangzeb reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate and expressed hope for continued collaboration with MIGA in advancing the country’s economic and financial sector development.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination, read the statement.

Established in 1988 to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) in developing countries, MIGA offers political risk insurance and credit enhancement guarantees.

These guarantees help investors protect foreign direct investments against political and non-commercial risks in developing countries.

World Bank Pakistan Economy Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan World bank MIGA Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency

Comments

200 characters

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 300 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

South Africa bat first against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Group B match

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Read more stories