Rs20bn Ramazan relief: payments to be made in cash

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that the federal government has prepared a Ramazan Package worth Rs 20 billion, which will be given directly in cash to approximately four million deserving individuals this year in Ramazan.

Responding to the points raised by Shahdat Awan and Sherry Rehman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain told the House that the provincial governments are also going to follow the same cash transfer model for Ramazan package.

He dismissed the claims about shutting down Utility Stores Corporations (USCs), clarifying that they are merely undergoing a restructuring process through privatisation aimed at boosting their performance and efficiency.

The issue of protesting employees of Pakistan Secretariat also echoed in Senate, with lawmakers castigating the government for neglecting the plights of underpaid government employees as majority of them are low-grade employees.

They were of the view that on one hand, the government claims of bringing down the soaring inflation, while on the other hand, the protests by government employees demanding a pay raise, reveal the harsh realities faced by the impoverished in the country.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to hold talks with the protesting employees and resolve their issues as soon as possible.

“The finance minister is in touch with them [protesting government employees] to address their genuine demands. The issue will be resolved in a day or two,” he added.

The government’s rightsizing initiative targeting 43 ministries and their 400 attached departments, set to be completed by June 30, 2025, also came under severe criticism in Senate.

However, the Law minister maintained that rights of the employees would be fully protected, as the sole purpose of rightsizing the 43 ministries and their 400 attached departments is to reduce the financial burden on the economy.

He continued that efforts are being made to reduce non-development expenditures to use these resources for economic activity which in turn will create job opportunities in the private sector.

Tarar laid before the House the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance, 2024.

At the onset of the session, the House offered Fateha for those who recently embraced martyrdom in different terrorism incidents in the country.

The House was prorogued sine die.

