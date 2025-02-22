AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-22

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s guideline on Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) reveals that an unlisted company may raise its capital through issuance of ESOS.

This would be done with the approval of the shareholders through special resolution passed in the general meeting or through circulation. A resolution through circulation may be passed if the requirements fulfilled.

Employees’ stock option means the option given to the directors, officers or employees of a company or of its holding company or subsidiary company or companies, if any, which gives such directors, officers or employees, the right to purchase or to subscribe for shares of the company at a price to be determined in the manner as may be specified.

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

The SECP has released four draft guidelines on Capital Issue, Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOS), Stock Splits and the Submission of Applications for Registration and Renewal as an Intermediary.

All these guidelines have been developed to facilitate stakeholders and based upon frequent queries and issues raised by the stakeholders over time.

Three guidelines aimed at supporting unlisted companies in three critical areas: Capital Issue, Employee Stock Option Schemes (ESOS), and Stock Splits. These guidelines aim to promote corporate governance, enhance transparency and provide an overview of the legal framework to assist unlisted companies thrive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The guidelines outline essential steps for issuing capital, offering employee stock options, and implementing stock splits, ensuring compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks. By adopting these guidelines, unlisted companies will be better equipped to raise capital, reward and incentivize employees, and undertake capital restructuring, ultimately strengthening the corporate ecosystem.

Additionally, SECP has placed draft Guidelines for the Submission of Applications for Registration and Renewal as an Intermediary on its website for public consultation. These guidelines provide clarity and structure for intermediaries seeking registration or renewal, further supporting regulatory transparency.

The SECP emphasizes that these guidelines are intended to supplement existing regulatory frameworks and provide procedural clarity without overriding any legal obligations. To ensure the guidelines are practical, comprehensive, and aligned with stakeholder needs, SECP has opened a public consultation process.

Stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft guidelines, available on the SECP website at link https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/draft-for-discussion/draft-rules-regulations/and submit their feedback until March 10, 2025 at email address provided in draft guidelines. Afterward, SECP will incorporate stakeholder feedback and finalize the guidelines.

SECP also plans to conduct webinars for key stakeholders in first week of March. This session will facilitate a better understanding of the guidelines and support their effective implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Companies ESOS Employee Stock Option Scheme unlisted firm unlisted companies

Comments

200 characters

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories