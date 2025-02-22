Review meeting on wheat situation held

LAHORE: A review meeting on the current wheat situation, considering the recent weather conditions, was held at Agriculture House Lahore under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

On this occasion, the Secretary of Agriculture, Punjab stated that wheat has been cultivated on 16.25 million acres in the province this year. He emphasized that the recent rainfall has had a positive impact on the wheat crop and is expected to significantly increase production. Before the rainfall, there were concerns about the wheat yield in rain-fed areas.

He further stated that the field formations of the Agriculture Department, Punjab are actively providing technical guidance to the farmers. Additionally, a successful campaign for early cotton sowing is ongoing under the Agriculture Department, Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Agriculture Department Consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, and other officials, while Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed participated via video link.

