Interactive session with students, faculty: DG ISPR deliberates security landscape at LUMS

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), holds interactive with students and faculty at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

During the session, ISPR Director General deliberated Pakistan’s security landscape besides addressing academic community’s concerns.

During the session, General Chaudhry engaged in a detailed discussion covering various aspects of Pakistan’s internal and external security situation. The military spokesperson provided comprehensive responses to questions raised by students, addressing their concerns and queries about national security matters.

The LUMS academic community hailed the military’s outreach effort, with faculty members and students participating actively in the dialogue. Discussions encompassed a wide range of topics related to Pakistan’s security framework, with participants raising questions about both domestic and international security challenges.

Following the session, faculty and students expressed interest in conducting similar dialogues in the future, highlighting the importance of such interactions in addressing misconceptions and fostering better understanding between military institutions and academic communities.

The event concluded with acknowledgments from LUMS representatives, who characterized the session as a constructive step toward building bridges between military and academic institutions.

Both parties emphasized the value of maintaining open channels of communication to address misconceptions and enhance mutual understanding.

The visit marked a significant effort to strengthen military-academic relations and promote direct dialogue between Pakistan’s armed forces and the country’s leading educational institutions.