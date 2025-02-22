AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-22

Interactive session with students, faculty: DG ISPR deliberates security landscape at LUMS

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR),...
NNI Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), holds interactive with students and faculty at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

During the session, ISPR Director General deliberated Pakistan’s security landscape besides addressing academic community’s concerns.

During the session, General Chaudhry engaged in a detailed discussion covering various aspects of Pakistan’s internal and external security situation. The military spokesperson provided comprehensive responses to questions raised by students, addressing their concerns and queries about national security matters.

The LUMS academic community hailed the military’s outreach effort, with faculty members and students participating actively in the dialogue. Discussions encompassed a wide range of topics related to Pakistan’s security framework, with participants raising questions about both domestic and international security challenges.

Following the session, faculty and students expressed interest in conducting similar dialogues in the future, highlighting the importance of such interactions in addressing misconceptions and fostering better understanding between military institutions and academic communities.

The event concluded with acknowledgments from LUMS representatives, who characterized the session as a constructive step toward building bridges between military and academic institutions.

Both parties emphasized the value of maintaining open channels of communication to address misconceptions and enhance mutual understanding.

The visit marked a significant effort to strengthen military-academic relations and promote direct dialogue between Pakistan’s armed forces and the country’s leading educational institutions.

DG ISPR ISPR Students Pakistan Army LUMS Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry security landscape

Comments

200 characters

Interactive session with students, faculty: DG ISPR deliberates security landscape at LUMS

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories