ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz and others in cases registered against them in the connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case extended the interim bail of PTI’s leaders, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab and Umair Niazi in two cases registered at Kohsar Police station against them till March 12.

Shauzab and Faraz appeared along with their counsel, Dr Ali Imran Khan and Asif Abbas advocate. Niazi’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance before the court for one day. The court approved Niaz’s exemption plea.

The court announced that pre-arrest bail applications of the accused will be heard during the next hearing to be held on March 12.

Meanwhile, a local court hearing against Shanze Malik, daughter of the Supreme Court Judge Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan in a hit-and-run case in which two persons were killed, issued notices on the acquittal plea of the accused, to both parties.

Judicial magistrate Adnan Yousaf, while hearing the case, issued notices to both the parties on the accused acquittal application.

At the start of the hearing, the accused’s lawyer Mohammad Siddique Awan filed an application seeking an exemption for his client which the court approved.

The defence counsel during his initial arguments said that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence to this case. The court has the power to acquit the accused at any stage of the trial, he said, adding that she has maliciously been implicated in the case by the complainant and the police, with ulterior motives to blackmail and harass the petitioner’s family.

The complainant appeared before the court along with his counsel Rafaqat Awan. The court adjourned hearing of the case till February 24.

