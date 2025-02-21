AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Delhi says it is looking into ‘deeply troubling’ information about USAID activities in India

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 11:04pm

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities are looking into “deeply troubling” information about U.S. governmental activity in the country, New Delhi said on Friday, after President Donald Trump suggested that a U.S. government agency had spent money trying to influence Indian elections.

The Indian foreign ministry comment comes two days after Trump cited information released by DOGE, the department led by Elon Musk, showing that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had spent $21 million on “voter turnout” in India.

“We have seen information put out by the US administration regarding certain USAID activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly news briefing when asked about USAID’s activities in India.

Musk says USAID to be shut down in government cost-cutting drive

Jaiswal said the “relevant department and agencies” were looking into the matter.

USAID did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. On February 16, DOGE published on X a list of funds that USAID, which Trump has put a freeze on, had disbursed, including $21 million for voter turnout in India.

“What do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India for? Wow, $21 million. I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected,” Trump said at an event in Miami.

His comment and DOGE’s disclosures have caused a political storm in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress accusing each other of benefiting from foreign funds.

On Friday, the Indian Express newspaper reported, citing documents it had accessed, that the $21 million Trump referred to was disbursed to neighbouring Bangladesh, not India.

Donald Trump Narendra Modi Elon Musk U.S. government USAID Indian elections

Comments

200 characters

New Delhi says it is looking into ‘deeply troubling’ information about USAID activities in India

Pakistan inflation expected to clock in at 2.0-2.5% in February, says brokerage house

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

SBP awards pilot licence to Mashreq Bank to operate as digital retail bank

‘Rs130/kg’: govt decides to set up sugar stalls at municipal level in Ramadan

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Standard Chartered Pakistan registers Rs46bn profit in 2024

Read more stories