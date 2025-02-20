AIRLINK 191.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.35%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
FLYNG 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.35%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
MLCF 50.60 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (7.34%)
OGDC 206.46 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (0.81%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.49%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.24%)
PPL 175.35 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.98%)
PRL 34.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.09%)
PTC 25.07 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.73%)
SEARL 98.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.6%)
SYM 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 62.56 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,013 Increased By 107.4 (0.9%)
BR30 35,969 Increased By 609.9 (1.72%)
KSE100 114,134 Increased By 791.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 35,467 Increased By 175.2 (0.5%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

  • Stresses on documentation of parallel economy
BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 12:37pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the need to bring the undocumented economy into the tax net, saying the country cannot afford ‘free riders’.

“We cannot continue to go back to the same for more. The manufacturing industry, to a certain extent the services industry and the salaried class are carrying a disproportionate burden.

“This is not sustainable, and the only way we are going to bring in sustainability if other segments including agriculture, retail and wholesale, real estate step up,” Pakistan’s finance minister said while delivering a keynote address at the conference “Retail Reimagined: Innovate, Collaborate & Thrive”, organized by Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC).

Sustained export growth: Govt terms private sector ‘key partner’

Aurangzeb pointed out that the formal sector is paying taxes, “and to a certain extent subsiding those who are free riders, which is not sustainable”.

“This country cannot afford that people want to take a free ride and don’t want to come into the tax net. We just can’t afford this anymore,” he said while emphasizing the urgent need to document the parallel economy.

Coming to the retail sector, Aurangzeb highlighted that the segment contributes 19% to the overall GDP, but noted that its contribution to the exchequer stood at only 1%.

Economic indicators improving

Speaking about the economy, Aurangzeb reiterated that the macroeconomic indicators have improved including a decline in inflation, policy rate, currency stability and improvement in foreign exchange reserves.

“We are engaged with the rating agencies and are very hopeful that during this year, we will get back into the single B category, which is going to be very important in terms of diversifying our funding base and getting back into the international capital market,” said Aurangzeb.

He said that the government intends to make Pakistan “a bankable brand again” and avoid “another boom and bust cycle”, emphasizing achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Pakistan eyes more G2G investment from Saudi Arabia, says Aurangzeb

To achieve this “the focus has to be on structural reforms, and the structural reforms are already underway, around taxation, energy, SOEs and public finance”, said Aurangzeb.

Structural reforms and rightsizing

Aurangzeb highlighted that a “real transformation” is underway on the taxation side. “It is very important to restore the trust and credibility in the tax authority,” he said.

“We simply cannot afford that the people don’t want to deal with the tax authorities of the country,” he said.

Regarding government rightsizing, Aurangzeb said that a comprehensive plan is ready for implementation.

He lauded the role of Dr Ishrat Hussain for his contribution towards the institutional reforms during the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. “He [Hussain] prepared the whole framework on how to conduct the rightsizing of the government,” the finance minister said.

Aurangzeb acknowledged that the government has faced “hiccups” in its drive towards privatization.

“The privatization process of PIA is getting to be relaunched, but we are very determined to take this forward,” he said.

Pakistan Economy Taxes Taxation Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan Retail Business Council retail sector PRBC free riders

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq likely to replace injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil eases after report of rising US crude inventories

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

Read more stories