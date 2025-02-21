AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 42.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.16%)
FFL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
FLYNG 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.75%)
HUBC 130.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.05%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
MLCF 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.29%)
OGDC 202.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.54%)
PPL 172.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.94%)
PRL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.55%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (3.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.59%)
BR100 11,889 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.6%)
BR30 35,429 Decreased By -205.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 112,992 Decreased By -747.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 35,095 Decreased By -232.5 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 01:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union will seek more gas from countries including the U.S. to replace Russian supplies, and expand renewable energy faster to cut its overall reliance on the fuel, the EU’s energy commissioner has said.

The EU has pledged to quit Russian fossil fuels by 2027 in response to Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While Russian pipeline gas deliveries have plunged, the EU increased its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas last year.

“Instead of using taxpayers’ money, citizens’ money, to pay for gas where the revenue goes into Putin’s war chest, we need to make sure that we produce our own energy,” EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in a joint media interview, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jorgensen said Brussels was preparing changes to permit rules to speed up building renewable energy. For industries and home heating where gas cannot be quickly replaced by electricity, he said the EU would step up efforts to source alternative supplies.

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

“And then it’s my job to make sure that it is cheap and not Russian,” he said.

“There will still be the need for gas, and there we will have to find other sources than Russia, and that can also mean bigger import from the U.S.”

European benchmark gas prices rose to two-year highs last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned before taking office in January the EU would face trade tariffs unless it imported more oil and gas from the United States.

The European Commission does not directly purchase gas, but has drawn up plans to engage with LNG suppliers and consider investing in LNG export infrastructure abroad to try to secure more long-term contracts with stable prices, draft documents reported earlier this week by Reuters showed.

Under EU law, European gas contracts must end by 2049 to align with the bloc’s climate change target for net zero emissions by 2050.

Jorgensen declined to comment on the leaked draft documents, which the Commission is expected to publish next week.

But he confirmed the Commission was working on stricter controls of the gas market to avoid speculative trading causing price spikes, and would propose “financial instruments” next week designed to decouple retail power prices from high gas prices.

The EU’s electricity market rules mean that, despite Europe’s rapid expansion of renewable energy, the price of gas continues to set the power price many European consumers pay.

European Union Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin US natgas Ukraine conflict Russian gas supplies EU’s energy commissioner

Comments

200 characters

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 300 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

South Africa bat first against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Group B match

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Read more stories