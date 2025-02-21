AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
FLYNG 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.72%)
HUBC 130.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.38%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,639 Increased By 4 (0.01%)
KSE100 113,609 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.05%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

Reuters Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 10:59am

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil prices were steady on Friday and poised for a weekly increase amid an improving outlook for demand in the US and China.

Concerns over supply disruptions in Russia also lent support.

Brent futures dipped 3 cents to $76.45 a barrel by 0414 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 4 cents to $72.44.

Both indexes have gained over 2% this week - the largest weekly advances since early January. Brent would be marking a second week of gains after three weeks of declines.

WTI is set to have its first week of gains after four weeks of declines.

Global oil demand has averaged 103.4 million barrels per day (bpd) through February 19, a 1.4 million bpd increase, JPMorgan analysts said in a note on Friday.

They expect cold weather in the US and increased industrial activity in China as people return from holidays to contribute more demand in the coming week.

US crude oil stockpiles rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as seasonal maintenance at refineries led to lower processing, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

“Drawdowns of US gasoline and distillate stockpiles, along with concerns over tight supplies in Russia, are supporting oil prices,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“Expectations for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which could ease sanctions on Moscow, have faded somewhat due to Ukraine’s hardened stance, prompting some investors to buy back into the market,” he added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the week was enraged by US and Russian moves to negotiate a peace deal without Kyiv and comments by US President Donald Trump blaming Ukraine for starting the three-year-old conflict with Moscow.

However, following a meeting with Trump’s envoy for the Ukraine conflict on Thursday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to work quickly to produce a strong agreement on investments and security with the United States.

Oil little changed after US crude inventory build

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that Russia could win some relief from US sanctions based on its willingness to negotiate an end to its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, disruptions to oil supply continued to keep prices elevated.

Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station.

Kazakhstan has pumped record high oil volumes despite damage on its main export route via Russia, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), industry sources said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how Kazakhstan had been able to pump record volumes.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S. gasoline

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 130 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

China backs Trump’s Ukraine peace bid at G20 as US allies rally behind Zelenskiy

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Read more stories