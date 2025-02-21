AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Rickelton’s century helps S Africa to big win over Afghanistan

Reuters Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 09:41pm
Photo: AFP

KARACHI: South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton scored a maiden One-Day International century with a fluent 103 as his side eased to a 107-run win over Afghanistan in their opening Champions Trophy Group B fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat, amassing 315 for six in their 50 overs on a wicket with pace and bounce that was more akin to their home conditions on the Highveld than a sub-continent style pitch.

Pakistan face India in Champions Trophy clash with no room for error

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah scored a fighting 90 but South Africa’s seamers stifled the run-rate and picked up regular wickets as their opponents battled to stay in the contest and fell well short as they were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs.

