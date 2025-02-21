AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
FLYNG 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.72%)
HUBC 130.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.38%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,639 Increased By 4 (0.01%)
KSE100 113,609 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.05%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China tech stocks eye best winning run in five years on earnings surprises, fund rotation

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 11:30am

HONG KONG: Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong advanced on Friday, heading toward their best weekly winning streak since 2020, powered by earnings surprises and continued investor interest in the sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 4.7% to a new three-year high, bringing the week’s gain to 4.2%.

That marks the sixth straight week of advances, the best winning streak since May 2020.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 2.9% to a three-year high.

Alibaba surged 12.7% to the highest level since late 2021, after the Chinese e-commerce giant reported better-than expected revenue and said it plans to invest more in e-commerce and AI.

Lenovo advanced over 12% to near a ten-year high after quarterly results smash estimates, while Xiaomi added 4.8% to fresh record high.

The gains add to a huge rally in Chinese tech stocks sparked by the launch of DeepSeek, a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model, which reignited global investors’ interest in China and spurred funds to rotate into the sector with its relatively cheap valuations.

“DeepSeek has been a powerful catalyst for China and there’s more to go with the valuation discount to emerging markets to narrow more,” HSBC analysts said in a note, also citing the return of foreign investment inflows during the last two weeks.

Onshore stocks also edged up, with the bluechip CSI 300 Index adding 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index climbing 0.8%.

China, HK stocks rise after Trump says conversation with Xi ‘friendly’

Both benchmarks are at the highest level since late December.

The DeepSeek-triggered rally has helped add more than $1.3 trillion to China’s onshore and offshore equity markets in just a month, driving investment flows away from India and into China, said James Cook, investment director of emerging markets at Federated Hermes.

“Chinese companies, including Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu are fast catching up with the global AI frenzy after missing out in the past few years,” he said.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China tech stocks eye best winning run in five years on earnings surprises, fund rotation

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 130 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

China backs Trump’s Ukraine peace bid at G20 as US allies rally behind Zelenskiy

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Read more stories