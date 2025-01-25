AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
China, HK stocks rise after Trump says conversation with Xi ‘friendly’

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s comments that his recent conversation with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was “friendly”, and that he could reach a trade deal with China.

The markets were also aided by strength in high-dividend shares, beneficiaries of Beijing’s plan to introduce long-term funds that some estimate could be worth 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in fresh capital each year.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng, which is more sensitive to geopolitical tides, jumped 1.9%.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News aired on Thursday that “it was a good, friendly conversation” with Xi, and that he would rather not use tariffs against China.

The fact that Trump did not impose tariffs immediately after taking office, as promised, had triggered a relief rally in China stocks early this week, and his latest suggestion that tariffs could be avoided further eased investor anxiety.

Sentiment was also upbeat after Chinese regulators told insurers and mutual funds to buy more stocks. Hwabao Securities estimates the plan could bring roughly 1 trillion yuan worth of long-term money into Chinese stocks each year.

China’s STAR 100 Index jumped more than 2%. The regulators have approved the first batch of 12 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the newly launched STAR Market Composite Index, potentially drawing fresh capital into companies listed on the tech board.

The CSI Dividend Index also rose as investors bet high-dividend stocks, including banks, insurers and utility firms, will benefit from the influx of long-term money from state insurers and sovereign pension funds.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped more than 3%. Other gainers included tech, Internet and raw material stocks.

