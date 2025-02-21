India captain Rohit plans dinner atonement for ruining Axar’s hat-trick

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma plans to take teammate Axar Patel to dinner to make amends after denying the spinner a hat-trick in Thursday’s Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh.

Left-arm spinner Axar struck in his first over dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim with successive deliveries with wicketkeeper KL Rahul taking both the catches.

The crowd at the Dubai International Stadium was abuzz with the prospect of a hat-trick and Axar duly induced an edge from Jaker Ali, which flew to slip towards Rohit.

The India captain, however, floored the simple catch and was seen slapping the ground in frustration before getting up and apologising to Axar with folded hands.

“(I) may take him for a dinner tomorrow,” a smiling Rohit said after India kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket victory.

“That was an easy catch, I should have taken that catch.

“You know the standard that I have set for myself standing in the slips, that was a little disappointing. But again these things happen, I do understand that.”

Bangladesh were reeling at 35-5 but India dropped two catches and a stumping opportunity to allow Jaker (68) combine with Towhid Hridoy (100) in a 154-run stand.

“Credit to Hridoy and Jaker Ali. They played brilliantly to stitch that big partnership,” Rohit said.

A cramped-up Hridoy batted practically on one leg towards the end of his gallant knock.

“The way Hridoy and Jaker batted, I think it was impressive batting, especially on this kind of wicket,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said. “The ball was spinning, but the way they handled the condition was brilliant to see.

“I hope they will continue (to bat like this) in the next matches.”

India next face Pakistan on Sunday, while Bangladesh will meet Group A leader New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday.