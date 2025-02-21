AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Oil heads for weekly gain on supply jitters

Reuters Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 04:53pm

Oil prices fell on Friday but were still poised for a weekly gain on supply disruption in Russia while uncertainty looms over a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

Brent futures slipped by 73 cents, or 0.95%, to $75.75 a barrel by 1104 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 73 cents, or 1%, to $71.75.

Both have gained about 1.4% this week - the largest weekly advance since early January. Brent would be marking a second week of gains after three weeks of declines. WTI is set for its first week of gains after four weekly declines.

The market has taken a relatively neutral yet nervous stance on crude oil prices, said Ole Hansen at Saxo Bank, with Brent trading near the middle of the expected range for the year, between $65 and $85 a barrel.

Market focus was also on oil supply disruption.

Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30-40% on Tuesday after a Ukrainian drone attack on a pumping station.

However, oil flows from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oilfield via CPC are uninterrupted, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Friday, citing Tengizchevroil.

Oil little changed after US crude inventory build

Kazakhstan has pumped record high oil volumes despite damage to its CPC export route via Russia, industry sources said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how Kazakhstan had been able to pump record volumes.

Relations between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump deteriorated this week after Zelenskiy criticised U.S. and Russian moves to negotiate a peace deal without Kyiv’s involvement. The rift was widened by Trump comments blaming Ukraine for starting the three-year-old conflict.

Trump denounced Zelenskiy as “a dictator without elections” on Wednesday after Zelenskiy said Trump was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble, a response to the U.S. president suggesting Ukraine had started the war.

“Any immediacy of an ending to the war is disappearing and so are oil trading positions driven by an idea of a Russian future without sanctions,” said PVM analyst John Evans.

But after a meeting with Trump’s envoy for the Ukraine conflict on Thursday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to work quickly to produce a strong agreement with the United States on investments and security.

Pressuring crude prices on Friday was a rise in U.S. crude oil stockpiles while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as seasonal maintenance at refineries led to lower processing, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

On the demand front, JPMorgan analysts expect cold weather in the U.S. and a post-holiday increase to industrial activity in China to contribute more demand in the coming week.

