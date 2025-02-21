AIRLINK 189.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.22%)
World Print 2025-02-21

US State Department orders pause on media subscriptions

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Thursday it has ordered a pause on all of its media subscriptions as part of government-wide efforts by the Trump administration to cut spending it deems as unnecessary.

President Donald Trump has put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a government downsizing team, DOGE, that has swept through federal agencies searching for spending cuts as part of Trump’s overhaul and shrinking of the US government.

“The Department has paused all non-mission critical contracts for media subscriptions that are not academic or professional journals,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

