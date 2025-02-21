Senate panel told: PM raises UAE job visa issue at top level

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue of UAE employment visa restrictions at appropriate level.

This was revealed before the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, here on Thursday.

The agenda before the committee was to scrutinise sector-wise allocation of Public Sector Development Programme funds proposed by the ministry for the financial year 2025-26, under Rule 166(70) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012.

The committee was also briefed about implementation status of recommendations made by committee in its last meetings held on 8th and 29th January 2025, pertaining to the UAE employment visa restrictions, consular services to the incarcerated migrant workers abroad, finalisation of prisoner transfer agreements pending with various countries.

The committee was apprised that during the recent visit of the prime minister to the UAE at World Government Summit, the issue of visa restriction was discussed on the sidelines at the appropriate level.

Khanzada recommended the ministry to continue its efforts to resolve the issue on top priority basis.

The committee was also briefed regarding allocation of PSDP funds proposed by the ministry for the next fiscal year for establishment of labour market research cell, PC-I of which was being prepared.

Further, the committee discussed issues relating to formulation of Board of Trustees of EOBI, remunerations paid to Members of the Board for attending its meetings during the last five years, property matters pending in various courts of law, fees paid to the lawyers hired to defend the said cases, issues pertaining to payment of pension to the registered employees and other matters related thereof.

Senator Shahadat highlighted the issue of alleged payment of dual pension by EOBI Rawalpindi and Peshawar offices, and demanded the ministry to submit its details before committee in its next meeting.

