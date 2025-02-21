Ex-KP CM Pervez Khattak to join JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and once a close associate of founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak has announced to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

Khattak, who became CM of KPK following 2013 elections and resigned from PTI following May 9, 2023 events, had established his own political party named, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) but failed to win any seat during 2024 general elections.

Khattak during a meeting with JUI Chief Maulana Fazaur Rehman at his resident along with his brother Liaquat Ali Khattak informed Maulana that formal announcement to join the JUI, he (Pervez Khattak) along with his clan, will make at Manki Sharif on February 22, the native area of Khattak.

Khattak, who started his political journey with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in early 1980s and in 1988 won provincial assembly seat of than North West Frontier Province (NWFP), consequently, become a part of provincial cabinet.

Khattak tried his luck in politics and after some early hiccups secured a district council seat.

In his stint with the PPP, he did win a Nowshera provincial assembly seat in 1988, becoming part of the cabinet. Subsequent affiliations and partings saw him hold various ministerial positions and serve as Nowshera district nazim. His involvement with PTI before the 2013 elections positioned him as a trusted colleague of the founding chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025