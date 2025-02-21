AIRLINK 189.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
MLCF 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.51%)
OGDC 204.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
PAEL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PRL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.93%)
PTC 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
SEARL 98.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.44%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
SYM 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.19%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 62.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 11,956 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,673 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 35,315 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.04%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

Ex-KP CM Pervez Khattak to join JUI-F

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and once a close associate of founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Pervez Khattak has announced to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

Khattak, who became CM of KPK following 2013 elections and resigned from PTI following May 9, 2023 events, had established his own political party named, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) but failed to win any seat during 2024 general elections.

Khattak during a meeting with JUI Chief Maulana Fazaur Rehman at his resident along with his brother Liaquat Ali Khattak informed Maulana that formal announcement to join the JUI, he (Pervez Khattak) along with his clan, will make at Manki Sharif on February 22, the native area of Khattak.

Khattak, who started his political journey with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in early 1980s and in 1988 won provincial assembly seat of than North West Frontier Province (NWFP), consequently, become a part of provincial cabinet.

Khattak tried his luck in politics and after some early hiccups secured a district council seat.

In his stint with the PPP, he did win a Nowshera provincial assembly seat in 1988, becoming part of the cabinet. Subsequent affiliations and partings saw him hold various ministerial positions and serve as Nowshera district nazim. His involvement with PTI before the 2013 elections positioned him as a trusted colleague of the founding chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JUI F Pervez Khattak

Comments

200 characters

Ex-KP CM Pervez Khattak to join JUI-F

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories