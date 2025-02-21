AIRLINK 189.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.32%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.83%)
OGDC 205.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.17%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.5%)
POWER 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
PPL 174.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.12%)
PRL 35.52 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PTC 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
SEARL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.47%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 62.39 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,945 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,645 Increased By 10 (0.03%)
KSE100 113,822 Increased By 82.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 35,354 Increased By 26.2 (0.07%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (February 20, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 19-02-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,500        285        17,785        17,785          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,755        305        19,060        19,060          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton market

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories