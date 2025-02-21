Volume of business improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund (Primark), 1600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund (Baloch), 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,150 per maund.

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

