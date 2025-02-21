AIRLINK 189.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 43.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.05%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.83%)
OGDC 205.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.14%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
PPL 174.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.18%)
PRL 35.52 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.64%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
SYM 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 61.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,953 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,826 Increased By 86.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 35,350 Increased By 22.5 (0.06%)
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Volume of business improves on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund (Primark), 1600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund (Baloch), 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,150 per maund.

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

