AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Fed’s inflation fight at risk of stalling: official

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:08pm

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve’s battle to bring down inflation to target is at risk of stalling as concerns rise about the cost of tariffs, a senior bank official said Thursday.

Speaking in New York, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said he still expected inflation would “converge” around the Fed’s long-term target of two percent.

Musalem, who is a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, said he expected the labor market to remain close to full employment, putting the Fed in a position to keep its key lending rate “modestly restrictive” for now.

“Various changes in trade, immigration, regulatory, fiscal and energy policies, or other changes in the economic environment, could materially affect the path of the economy,” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s economic proposals.

Fed seen on hold until September, with rising bets on earlier rate cut

He added that he expected “the net effect on inflation and employment of all such policy changes will be small in the near to medium term.”

“Around this baseline scenario, the risks of inflation stalling above two percent or moving higher seem skewed to the upside,” he said, flagging recent surveys in which businesses said they expect they will need to raise prices in the coming months.

Many economists expect Trump’s proposals to hike tariffs and deport millions of undocumented workers could stoke inflation, although there is a divergence of views about how big the impact would be.

Musalem noted that it could be appropriate to ignore any small, time-limited inflationary uptick due to tariffs or immigration, on the assumption that prices would then stabilize.

“However, a different monetary policy response could be appropriate if higher inflation is sustained, or longer-term inflation expectations rise,” he said.

“In that scenario, a more restrictive path of monetary policy relative to the baseline path might be appropriate,” he added.

Donald Trump US Federal Reserve US economy Alberto Musalem

Comments

200 characters

US Fed’s inflation fight at risk of stalling: official

IMF, Pakistan to open $1 billion climate finance talks next week, says adviser

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

India will be tough challenge for struggling Pakistan: Salahuddin Sallu

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories