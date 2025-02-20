AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says US government should ‘take over’ Washington

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:25pm

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said the federal government should “take over Washington DC,” as the US president complained about crime, graffiti and “too many tents on the lawns.”

Trump has had a contentious relationship with the nation’s capital’s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser, since his first term in office.

“I think that we should govern the District of Columbia… I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely flawless,” he told journalists late Wednesday on Air Force One.

“The federal government should take over the governance of DC And run it really, really properly.”

Trump said he likes the mayor and gets along “great” with her. “But they’re not doing the job – too much crime, too much graffiti, too many tents on the lawns.”

The Republican leader said he wanted to make the city safe because people were “getting killed” and “being hurt.”

He also raised the issue of homelessness, saying: “It’s a sad thing, homeless people all over the place.

Trump tells ‘dictator’ Zelenskiy to move fast or lose Ukraine

“We’ve got to take care of the homeless, but we can’t have that in Washington, DC.”

Trump raised concerns over welcoming foreign leaders to the city given the situation, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and China’s Xi Jinping.

“You can’t let that be, you just can’t let that happen.

“You can’t have tents over your once magnificent plazas and lawns.”

Washington, with a population of around 700,000, is a federal district rather than a state.

Two Republican lawmakers introduced a bill in early February to repeal the city’s Home Rule Act, which would effectively strip the mayor and city council of their authority.

“The corruption, crime, and incompetence of the DC government has been an embarrassment to our nation’s capital for decades,” said Senator Mike Lee, adding Congress should restore “honor and integrity” to the city.

Bowser has not directly responded to the president but stated on X that Washington “is a world-class city.”

She also stated it is the only place in the United States where you can see pandas for free.

Donald Trump Washington

Comments

200 characters

Trump says US government should ‘take over’ Washington

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Korea finalises deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Read more stories