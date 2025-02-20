AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2025 05:01pm

Asyad Holdings – a Saudi business conglomerate and Wafi Energy Pakistan, formerly Shell Pakistan Limited, have expressed their intent to expand investments in Pakistan, already their largest investment destination.

The development came during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb with the leadership of Asyad Holdings KSA and Wafi Energy Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, the meeting was attended by Asyad Ghassan Al Amoudi – CEO Asyad Holdings KSA & Chairman, Wafi Energy Pakistan, Zubair Shaikh – Managing Director (MD) & CEO, Wafi Energy Pakistan, and Javaid Akhtar – CFO, Asyad Holdings KSA & Director Wafi Energy Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated Asyad Holdings’ and Wafi Energy Pakistan’s contributions to the country’s energy and investment sectors.

“He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors and ensuring a business-friendly environment,” read the statement.

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

The delegation apprised Aurangzeb of their plans to expand their investments in Pakistan, “emphasizing that Pakistan already hosts their largest investments”.

“They expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential and shared their vision for further collaboration in the downstream petroleum sector and energy infrastructure,” read the statement.

As per the Finance Division statement, the business delegation also appreciated Aurangzeb’s efforts in revitalizing Pakistan’s economy, noting that investor and consumer confidence is returning.

“They lauded the government’s ongoing reforms and commitment to creating a stable economic environment,” it read.

Meanwhile, the finance minister reiterated his government’s full support for foreign investors and its dedication to policies that foster investment, innovation, and sustainable economic progress.

He also briefed the delegation on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia for the AlUla Conference 2025, highlighting the remarkable progress of Vision 2030 and its impact on regional economic transformation, and commended the kingdom’s strides in economic diversification and infrastructure development.

