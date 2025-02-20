AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
Business & Finance

Singapore Airlines’ third-quarter profit more than doubles

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 04:12pm

Singapore Airlines’ on Thursday reported its net profit more than doubled in the third quarter, helped by a one-time gain from the Air India-Vistara merger.

The airline, which owned about 49% of Indian carrier Vistara, completed a merger of Air India and Vistara last November, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline for the domestic and international markets.

The deal granted Singapore Airlines (SIA) a 25.1% stake in the Air India group, while autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata holds 74.9% of the combined entity.

Singapore Airlines gets India investment approval for Air India-Vistara merger

SIA gained from a one-off S$1.10 billion gain from the merger of the two Indian carriers, boosting its bottom line, it said in a statement.

The city-state’s flag carrier posted a net profit of S$1.63 billion ($1.22 billion) for the three months ended December 31, compared with S$659 million a year ago.

