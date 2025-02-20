Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 20
|
279.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 20
|
279.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 20
|
150.19
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 20
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 20
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 20
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 19
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 19
|
6,144.15
|
Nasdaq / Feb 19
|
20,056.25
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 19
|
8,712.53
|
Dow Jones / Feb 19
|
44,627.59
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 19
|
22,433.63
|
France CAC40 / Feb 19
|
8,110.54
|
India Sensex / Feb 20
|
75,732.42
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 20
|
38,678.04
|
Hang Seng / Feb 20
|
22,605.30
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 19
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 19
|
264,060
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 20
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 20
|
71.95
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 20
|
2,948.40
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 20
|
263.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 20
|
67.71
|Stock
|Price
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Feb 20
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
8.67
▲ 1 (13.04%)
|
Cresent Jute / Feb 20
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
4.70
▲ 0.54 (12.98%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 20
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.30
▲ 0.8 (10.67%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 20
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
15.24
▲ 1.39 (10.04%)
|
Popular Islamic / Feb 20
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
13.04
▲ 1.19 (10.04%)
|
Ghani Chem. Ind. / Feb 20
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited(GCIL)
|
21.40
▲ 1.95 (10.03%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 20
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
80.69
▲ 7.34 (10.01%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 20
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
61.60
▲ 5.6 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Feb 20
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
29.70
▲ 2.7 (10%)
|
Cherat Cement / Feb 20
Cherat Cement Company Limited(CHCC)
|
291.68
▲ 26.52 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Fecto Cement / Feb 20
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
107.36
▼ -11.93 (-10%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 20
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
1,121.61
▼ -124.62 (-10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 20
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
34.56
▼ -3.84 (-10%)
|
Mandviwala / Feb 20
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
19.81
▼ -2.2 (-10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 20
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
127.29
▼ -14.14 (-10%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / Feb 20
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
52.25
▼ -5.8 (-9.99%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 20
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
134.17
▼ -14.86 (-9.97%)
|
Faisal Sp. / Feb 20
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited(FASM)
|
327
▼ -27.3 (-7.71%)
|
Organic Meat (R) / Feb 20
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
4.25
▼ -0.35 (-7.61%)
|
Stylers International / Feb 20
Stylers International Limited(STYLERS)
|
36.11
▼ -2.9 (-7.43%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
180,890,168
▼ -0.16
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 20
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
91,355,123
▲ 0.63
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 20
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
73,474,963
▲ 2.94
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
53,761,800
▼ -0.13
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 20
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
53,182,357
▲ 2.86
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 20
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
32,171,382
▲ 9.21
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
31,618,172
▲ 0
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 20
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
25,157,128
▲ 0.2
|
Power Cement / Feb 20
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
24,097,973
▲ 0.31
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 20
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
20,531,709
▼ -0.02
Comments