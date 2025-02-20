AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.66%)
BOP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (7.25%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.58%)
FLYNG 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.01%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.28%)
KOSM 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.07%)
OGDC 205.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.03%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 175.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.99%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (7.92%)
SEARL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 61.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Published 20 Feb, 2025 02:20pm
