AIRLINK 191.60 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.51%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (8.31%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
FLYNG 26.83 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.46%)
HUBC 131.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.43%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.93%)
MLCF 50.50 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (7.13%)
OGDC 206.46 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (0.81%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (9.62%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.61%)
PPL 175.48 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.05%)
PRL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
PTC 25.13 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.98%)
SEARL 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.6%)
SYM 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 62.45 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.19%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,013 Increased By 107.4 (0.9%)
BR30 35,969 Increased By 609.9 (1.72%)
KSE100 114,135 Increased By 792.5 (0.7%)
KSE30 35,457 Increased By 164.4 (0.47%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2025 01:39pm

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 8,152 GWh (10,957 MW) in January 2025, a decrease of 2% YoY compared to the same period of the previous year, amid a decline in the overall demand.

Back in January 2024, power generation stood at 8,314 GWh (11,175 MW).

On a monthly basis, power generation improved by 4.5% as compared to 7,801 GWh in December.

In the first seven months of FY25 (July-January), power generation fell by 3.2% YoY to 74,794 GWh compared to 77,296 GWh in the SPLY.

Analysts have voiced concerns over Pakistan’s decline in electricity consumption, which is accompanied by sluggish economic activity and high energy costs.

“The reduction in generation is due to decreased overall demand amid drop in temperatures and increased solarization,” said Arif Habib Limited, in a note.

A growing shift towards alternative energy sources, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, especially after provincial governments announced plans to distribute panels to low-income consumers free of cost or at a very low price.

Meanwhile, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan decreased by 22%, clocking in at Rs10.79 KWh in January 2025 compared to Rs13.79 KWh registered in the same period of the previous year.

The decline in cost is attributed to an increase in generation from nuclear, a relatively cheap energy source.

In January, nuclear emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 27% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation.

This was followed by RLNG, which accounted for 19% of the overall generation, ahead of coal (local), which accounted for 16% of the power generation share.

During the month, hydel generation reduced by 6% YoY, accounting for 11% of the generation mix.

Among renewables, wind, solar and bagasse generation amounted to 3%, 1% and 1%, respectively, of the generation mix.

renewable energy coal energy sector RLNG solar energy electricity generation pakistan power sector Nuclear energy Pakistan energy sector HYDEL ENERGY

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Advisory body tells PM how to fuel economy

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

Imam-ul-Haq likely to replace injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil eases after report of rising US crude inventories

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

Read more stories