AIRLINK 191.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.48%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
FLYNG 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
HUBC 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.01%)
MLCF 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.31%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.62%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
PPL 174.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
PRL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.38%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.73%)
SEARL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.78%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.06%)
SYM 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
TRG 62.46 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.44%)
BR30 35,663 Increased By 303.8 (0.86%)
KSE100 113,820 Increased By 478 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,369 Increased By 76.9 (0.22%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes-Benz prepares strategy revamp after annual earnings slump

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz has launched plans to boost returns in its car division to 10% or higher, the German luxury automaker said on Thursday, after reporting a 40.5% slump in 2024 earnings.

The carmaker, whose sales took a battering in its key markets of China and Germany last year, aims to reduce production costs by 10% by 2027 and launch dozens of models to improve its return on sales, which fell 8.1% in 2024 from 12.6% the previous year.

The company forecast a bleaker outlook for 2025, expecting adjusted returns of just 6%-8% for its car division, with group-level earnings significantly below figures from last year.

Mercedes to expand in India’s smaller cities as younger generations splurge

Unit sales are projected to be lower than the 1.98 million vehicles sold in 2024, a prediction likely to disappoint investors and labour representatives, who had called for a minimum sales target of 2 million cars to fully utilize production capacity.

“To ensure the company’s future competitiveness in an uncertain world, we are taking steps to make the company faster, leaner, and stronger,” Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said in a statement.

The company’s board will propose a dividend of 4.30 euros per share, down from 5.30 in 2023.

Mercedes Benz

Comments

200 characters

Mercedes-Benz prepares strategy revamp after annual earnings slump

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil prices ease after report of US crude inventories rise

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Read more stories