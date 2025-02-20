AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.45%)
BOP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.31%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.18%)
FLYNG 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
HUBC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.01%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.42%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.73%)
SEARL 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.91%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,667 Increased By 307.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 113,827 Increased By 484.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,366 Increased By 73.7 (0.21%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault posts higher operating profit for 2024 on new launches

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: French automaker Renault reported a 3.6% increase in operating profit for 2024 on Thursday, beating expectations, as lower costs and a string of new launches boosted margins.

The company, one of the few in the sector to have maintained its targets last year, reported operating profit of 4.3 billion euros ($4.49 billion), compared to a company-compiled consensus forecast of 4.2 billion euros.

Its revenue rose 7.4% to 56.2 billion euros, well ahead of the expected 54.5 billion euros, driven by launches including the popular compact electric R5 and a range of new hybrids.

It reported an operating margin for 2024 of 7.6%, compared to its target of at least 7.5%.

Renault 2024 sales volumes grow 1.3%, helped by hybrids

However, its net income on a group share basis fell to 752 million euros from 2.2 billion euros a year earlier after accounting for disposal of shares in Japanese automaker Nissan and a partial impairment on its investment in the firm.

Renault said it would pay a dividend of 2.2 euros, compared to 1.85 euros for 2023.

Renault

Comments

200 characters

Renault posts higher operating profit for 2024 on new launches

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil prices ease after report of US crude inventories rise

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Read more stories