AIRLINK 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.39%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
FLYNG 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.97%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.56%)
OGDC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.8%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.29%)
PRL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.58%)
SEARL 102.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
SYM 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.93%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6%)
BR100 12,041 Increased By 7.3 (0.06%)
BR30 36,761 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.04%)
KSE100 114,269 Decreased By -226.4 (-0.2%)
KSE30 35,923 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.22%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault 2024 sales volumes grow 1.3%, helped by hybrids

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 12:43pm

PARIS: French automaker Renault said on Thursday that sales grew by 1.3% in 2024, with a strong fourth quarter driven by new launches helping to offset weak demand earlier in the year.

Sales growth, however, slowed sharply from the 9% rise recorded in 2023, as the global auto sector faced a challenging year with inflation weighing on consumer appetite for new vehicles and surplus production in China flooding the market.

Top European car maker Volkswagen said on Tuesday its sales fell 2.3% last year as it struggled to cut costs at home and fight a price war in China, its biggest market.

Renault, which mainly sells in Europe, said it sold 2.26 million vehicles, with a growing share made up of hybrids and electric vehicles that helped it lift sales by 6.1% in the fourth quarter.

Overall, 9% of the group’s European sales were electric vehicles, rising to 12% in the fourth quarter.

Renault warns pooling CO2 emissions could weaken EU car industry, calls for clarity

For the Renault brand, which accounts for more than two-thirds of group sales, electric vehicles made up 16% of European volumes in the fourth quarter, Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand told reporters.

Almost 20% of Renault’s sales this year will need to be electric vehicles to comply with tough new European targets on carbon emissions.

The company reports 2024 financial results on Feb. 20.

Renault

Comments

200 characters

Renault 2024 sales volumes grow 1.3%, helped by hybrids

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories