AIRLINK 191.90 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (1.67%)
BOP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
FLYNG 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
HUBC 132.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.17%)
MLCF 48.89 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.71%)
OGDC 204.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
PRL 34.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.34%)
SEARL 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.91%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.38%)
SYM 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.42%)
TPLP 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
TRG 62.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.44%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 11,959 Increased By 54.3 (0.46%)
BR30 35,687 Increased By 327.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 113,860 Increased By 517.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,379 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may inch down ahead of central bank’s debt purchase

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 10:46am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend marginally lower in early deals on Thursday, as market participants await the central bank’s large open market purchase of bonds.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.67% and 6.70% till the auction result, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.6859%.

Indian debt markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds worth up to 400 billion rupees ($4.60 billion) later in the day, the last leg of its mega liquidity infusion package announced in late-January.

“The previous cutoffs were very bearish as it showed banks were desperate to sell stock, so we will have to wait and see the response today, especially the amount of acceptance and the level for benchmark security,” the trader said.

Along with other papers, the RBI has also included the benchmark bond for its purchase.

It bought around 50 billion rupees of this paper in its first debt purchase in January, but did not include it in the second auction.

Over the last five weeks, the central bank bought bonds worth 600 billion rupees via auctions and another 388.15 billion rupees through secondary market screen-based purchases.

India bond yields seen steady before key events

It has injected around 440 billion rupees through a dollar/rupee buy/sell swap and 1.82 trillion rupees through four-day to 56-day repos.

The RBI has also been providing funds through daily overnight repos to keep overnight rates closer to the policy rate. Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed that US President Donald Trump’s initial policy proposals raised concerns of higher inflation among its policymakers.

Traders will also await fresh supply of debt from New Delhi in its penultimate auction for the current financial year on Friday, which would be followed by the minutes of RBI’s February meeting, where it reduced repo rate for the first time in nearly five years.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields may inch down ahead of central bank’s debt purchase

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil prices ease after report of US crude inventories rise

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Read more stories