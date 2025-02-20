AIRLINK 190.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.85%)
FFL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FLYNG 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
HUBC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.16%)
MLCF 48.99 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.92%)
OGDC 204.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PAEL 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (9.12%)
POWER 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
PPL 173.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SEARL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 30.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.6%)
SYM 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
TPLP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 11,923 Increased By 18 (0.15%)
BR30 35,455 Increased By 95.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 113,850 Increased By 507.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 35,421 Increased By 128.9 (0.37%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 08:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Three Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by Israeli forces in the al-Faraa camp near Tubas in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported.

Security forces told WAFA the three people were killed after the Israeli military fired bullets and shells at their home.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Wednesday that the three people were “wanted terrorists who sold weapons for terror purposes”.

They said two other individuals were detained.

Wednesday’s incident comes as Israel continues with a weeks-long offensive that has demolished houses and torn up vital infrastructure in refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli military operation turns Jenin refugee camp into ‘ghost town’

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in refugee camps in the occupied West Bank due to the large-scale Israeli counter-terrorism operation which began in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin on January 21.

Israel, viewing the occupied West Bank as part of a multi-front war against Iranian-backed groups established around its borders, launched the operation after reaching a ceasefire in its war in Gaza against the Palestinian group Hamas.

MENA Gaza occupied West Bank Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israeli fire Gaza peace talks Gaza ceasefire deal kills three Palestinians refugee camp

Comments

200 characters

Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories