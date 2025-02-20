PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament has taken several important decisions in its recent meeting.

These include the formation of a sub-committee to review the affairs of Utility Stores, investigation of unauthorised payments to the CEO of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), referral of the NTDC land dues case to the FIA if not resolved within a month, handing over the case of land grabbing on Pakistan Steel Mills lands in Karachi to NAB and seeking a report within two months, and issuing instructions to determine those responsible for the loss in the electricity bill of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The committee has proposed strict measures to expose financial irregularities and shortcomings in government institutions.

The PAC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Junaid Akbar Khan, in which, financial matters of the Ministry of Industries and Production, Pakistan Steel Mills and NTDC were discussed. Several important audit paras were discussed in the meeting and the committee decided to refer several cases to the FIA and NAB for further investigation.

In the meeting, an audit para related to the grant of Rs50.4 billion of the Ministry of Industries and Production was discussed; in which, the audit authorities revealed that a difference of Rs40 million was found in the expenditure of the grant. On this, the committee decided to form a sub-committee to review the matters related to Utility Stores.

The committee also revealed that payments were made to the CEO of the EDB without the approval of the prime minister. According to the report, Rs950 million were paid to the CEO of EDB in two years, while the approval of these salaries and privileges was not taken from the prime minister.

On this, the committee adjourned the audit para and directed the officials of the Ministry of Industries and Production to submit the relevant rules in the next meeting.

The meeting also considered the audit para of Rs2.82 billion related to the land dues of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The audit authorities informed that under the land agreement between Pakistan Steel Mills and NTDC in 2022-23, 75.5 acres of land was given; however, the NTDC did not pay the right of way charges, lease money and ground rent for three years and five years respectively.

On this, committee member Bilal Ahmed Khan reacted strongly and said that “It is like spending one’s father’s wealth as one pleases.” While member Junaid Anwar demanded that this matter should be investigated by the FIA.

The chairman of the committee adjourned this audit para hearing for one month and directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to resolve the matter and submit a report within one month; otherwise, the case will be sent to the FIA.

In the meeting, it was further revealed that the national exchequer has suffered a loss of Rs1 billion due to the payment of electricity bill of PSMs.

According to the audit authorities, PSMs has been closed since 2015, but expensive electricity was supplied to the steel mills from July 2022 to June 2023. Furthermore, the steel mills administration did not convert the industrial and commercial meters into residential meters, due to which unnecessary expenses were incurred.

The Secretary of Industry and Production explained that various measures are being taken to reduce the expenses of the Steel Mill, including gas supply, subsidy and savings in salaries. However, the chairman of the committee strictly directed that the matter be investigated and a report be submitted after determining the incompetence and responsible persons.

The meeting also considered the audit para of loss of more than Rs7.5 million due to the occupation of 176 plots in Gulshan Hadeed Colony, Karachi. The officials of Pakistan Steel Mills revealed that the Sindh government had given 56 acres of land to four people.

On which the chairman PAC inquired that “has this matter not come under the notice of NAB or has NAB has become free from politicians?” On this, there were laughs in the meeting.

Committee member Syed Aminul Haque said that this action was taken in a much organised manner, while Senator Afnanullah Khan demanded that the lease of the current occupants be suspended.

Other members of the PAC also said that action should be taken against those who were involved in all this.

The chairman of the committee questioned that “Can we issue orders to stop the salary of the CEO?”

The committee decided to send the case of land grabbing on the land of Pakistan Steel Mills to NAB and sought a report from NAB within two months.

