UK doctors will visit Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology

FAISALABAD: On behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, to implement the revolutionary programs of children’s heart surgery and free medicine at your doorstep for the people of Punjab, under the patronage of Commissioner Maryam Khan Faisalabad, the divisional administration started monitoring the steps taken by the government to speed up the provision of facilities to patients.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s big initiative for children’s heart surgery, a team of expert doctors from UK will visit Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology. A team of UK specialist doctors will be present at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology from February 25, 26 and 27, and will perform heart surgery on children suffering from heart problems, for which preparations have been completed.

A meeting about the team’s arrival and children’s heart surgeries was held in the FIC conference room under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan. Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (retd), senior administrative officers of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology also participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said in the meeting that the Punjab government has completed measures to meet the shortage of doctors in hospitals. For human resource, the duties of doctors of Children Hospital, Allied I and Allied II will be imposed. He said that the arrival of doctors from UK to Faisalabad for children’s heart surgery is a big initiative.

In view of the rush, the registration counters of “Free Medicine at Your Doorstep” have been increased at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology for the convenience of the public on the instructions of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

Commissioner inspected the counter during his visit to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology. Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (retd), MS Dr. Amir Naveed, Executive Director Hamid Saeed were present.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said on this occasion that from next month, the delivery of medicines to the patients will be started at their doorsteps. Immediate supply of medicines to serious patients coming to the hospital will also be ensured.

He further said that Pena Flex should be displayed at a prominent place to inform about the delivery of medicine to the doorstep. Improving service delivery in government health facilities is a top priority.

