AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-20

PVMA chief slams tax exemption policy for FATA/PATA

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), has strongly criticized the government’s tax exemption policy for FATA/PATA, calling it detrimental to the national economy and a major contributor to smuggling.

He stated that these exemptions are not benefiting the people of FATA/PATA but are instead being exploited to facilitate illegal trade. Certain elements are misusing this privilege to sell untaxed goods openly in local markets, putting tax-compliant industries at a severe disadvantage.

He emphasized that smuggled edible oil and ghee are being brought into other parts of the country under the guise of tax-free zones in FATA/PATA, harming legitimate businesses. Sheikh Umer Rehan urged the government to recognize the massive revenue losses caused by this policy, depriving the national exchequer of billions while negatively impacting the economy.

He called for the immediate withdrawal of these tax exemptions in the upcoming budget, warning that failure to act would push more industries into crisis. He also urged the government to take strict measures against smuggling and provide a level playing field for tax-paying businesses.

Sheikh Umer Rehan cautioned that if immediate attention is not given to this issue, both the economy and legal trade would suffer further. He reiterated the need for a fair business environment where all stakeholders have equal opportunities. Originally intended for the economic uplift of FATA/PATA, these exemptions have now become a loophole for large-scale tax evasion.

He stressed the importance of strict enforcement of tax laws and improved monitoring systems, urging the government to eliminate unfair incentives, expand the tax net, and promote transparent business policies to ensure economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FATA tax exemptions PATA PVMA tax exemption policy

Comments

200 characters

PVMA chief slams tax exemption policy for FATA/PATA

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories