ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming through Tamasha

Published 20 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Tamasha, Pakistan’s leading digital entertainment platform by Jazz, is set to bring the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to cricket fans across the country with high-definition live streaming, said a press release.

This marks a historic moment as Pakistan hosts an official ICC event for the first time in 29 years, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

As the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan enters the competition with high stakes, further fuelling anticipation among cricket enthusiasts. Tamasha will serve as the digital flag-bearer of the tournament ensuring fans never misses a moment of the action, no matter where they are.

Aamer Ejaz, President Digital Platforms at Jazz, commented on the development, stating, “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a historic moment for Pakistan, bringing an official ICC event to our home ground after three decades. With Pakistan defending its Champions Trophy title, the stakes are higher than ever, making this tournament even more thrilling. Through Tamasha, we are not only delivering seamless live streaming but also creating an immersive experience that brings fans closer to the action like never before.”

Beyond live HD streaming, Tamasha is redefining the cricket-watching experience by integrating interactive features such as the SportsX fantasy league, real-time viewer engagement, and trivia challenges with exciting prizes. This innovative approach will bring fans closer to the game, making them an active part of the tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match. One of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament — the showdown between Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23, promising an electrifying contest for cricket fans worldwide. With Tamasha, cricket lovers can experience every thrilling moment of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, streamed seamlessly on their mobile screens.

With over 16 million monthly active users, Tamasha is Pakistan’s premier digital entertainment platform, offering live sports, movies, TV shows, and more. In 2024, it delivered 12.5 billion minutes of content, hosted 250 days of live action, and expanded its on-demand library to 3,900+ hours. A record 9 million users tuned in for a single match, driving 70 percent year-on-year growth and 34 million interactions. With 750 million+ ad impressions, Tamasha continues to redefine streaming in Pakistan, setting the stage for an even bigger 2025.

