Bahraini entrepreneurs invited to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Bahraini entrepreneurs to explore the huge potential of business opportunities in Pakistan through making investment across multiple sectors.

In a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, which called on him at PM House, Sharif stressed to further increase the trade volume between the two countries.

He emphasised that exchange of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries was important to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also extended his warm regards to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

“The brotherly relations of Pakistan and Bahrain are very strong and based on the shared beliefs, history and culture,” he added.

He highlighted that the Pakistanis living in Bahrain were rendering key services in the country.

He also stressed that Pakistan, Bahrain, and the entire Muslim Ummah should intensify the relief efforts for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

