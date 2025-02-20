AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-20

Bahraini entrepreneurs invited to invest in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited Bahraini entrepreneurs to explore the huge potential of business opportunities in Pakistan through making investment across multiple sectors.

In a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, which called on him at PM House, Sharif stressed to further increase the trade volume between the two countries.

He emphasised that exchange of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries was important to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also extended his warm regards to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

“The brotherly relations of Pakistan and Bahrain are very strong and based on the shared beliefs, history and culture,” he added.

He highlighted that the Pakistanis living in Bahrain were rendering key services in the country.

He also stressed that Pakistan, Bahrain, and the entire Muslim Ummah should intensify the relief efforts for their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bilateral ties investments PM Shehbaz Sharif Bahraini entrepreneurs Pakistan and Bahrain Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam

Comments

200 characters

Bahraini entrepreneurs invited to invest in Pakistan

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories