48 ingredient suppliers to showcase diversity at FoodAg exhibition

LAHORE: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) announced on Wednesday that 48 ingredient suppliers will be participating in the first FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition, taking place at the Lahore Expo Centre from February 26th-28th, 2025.

This strong representation highlights the rich agricultural diversity of Pakistan and the growing potential of its agro-food sector.

These suppliers will showcase a wide range of high-quality ingredients, including fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, spices, herbs, grains, dairy products, and other value-added agricultural products.

Their presence at FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 will provide a unique opportunity for food manufacturers, processors, and exporters to source premium ingredients and discover new product possibilities.

“The participation of 48 ingredient suppliers underscores the abundance of resources and the strong foundation of Pakistan’s agro-food industry,” said Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC. He further said, “FoodAg Manufacturing will serve as a platform for these suppliers to connect with potential buyers, both local and international, and expand their market reach.”

The major benefit of participating companies is a dedicated pavilion showcasing the diverse range of ingredients available from Pakistan. It is an opportunity to connect with food manufacturers, processors, and exporters. The event provides a platform to highlight unique and value-added products, including organic and natural options.

