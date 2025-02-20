AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Pakistan

Terrorist activities in Kurram: KP govt places bounties on 14 Pos

Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially placed bounties on 14 proclaimed offenders involved in terrorist activities in Kurram, offering a total reward of PKR 130 million for their capture or information leading to their arrest.

According to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department on February 19, 2025, the highest bounty of PKR 30 million has been placed on “Kazim @ Ahmad s/o Mustafa, a resident of Khairabad, Lower Kurram”. Following him, “Amjad Ullah @ Muhammad s/o Taleem Khan” carries a bounty of PKR 20 million, while “Mukaram Khan s/o Abdul Ghafoor Khan” has a reward of PKR 15 million.

Other individuals on the list have bounties ranging between PKR 3 million and PKR 10 million.

Among them, Usman s/o Gul Badin from Bagan, Lower Kurram, carries a bounty of PKR 8 million, while Maulana Tayab s/o Fazal Saeed has a

reward of PKR 5 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

