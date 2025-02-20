AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-02-20

Six migrants drown off Turkey’s Aegean coast

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISTANBUL: Six migrants drowned while another 27 were rescued by the coastguard when their boat started sinking off the western coast of Turkey, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

The incident took place before dawn just south of the seaside resort of Izmir in the waters separating the Turkish coast from the Greek island of Samos, which lies just 15 kilometres (nine miles) away.

“The bodies of six lifeless illegal immigrants were fished out of the water,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, adding that the coastguard had rescued 27 others, one of whom was detained on suspicion of smuggling.

Last month, seven migrants drowned in the same stretch of water.

Turkey migrants

Comments

200 characters

Six migrants drown off Turkey’s Aegean coast

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

8 DFIs caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories