AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025
Markets

Indian shares end flat

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes ended flat on Wednesday as gains in heavyweight financials countered losses in pharma and IT stocks on concerns that President Donald Trump would impose more tariffs on US imports.

The Nifty 50 ended the day 0.05% lower at 22,932.9, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.04% to 75,939.18.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he intends to levy auto tariffs “in the neighbourhood of 25%” and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports.

This resulted in Indian pharma stocks falling 0.7% as the US accounts for nearly 31% of total domestic pharma exports.

Renewed concerns over Trump’s tariff threats triggered weakness in pharma, while IT stocks gave up their previous session’s gains, said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL capital of Prabhudas Lilladher.

IT stocks, which also get a significant chunk of their revenue from the US, lost 1.3% on the day. They had gained 1% on Tuesday.

In contrast, nine of the other 11 sectors advanced, with high-weight financials rising 0.8%. These stocks have gained 1.2% in three sessions.

“The rise in financials has lent resilience to India’s benchmarks over the last three sessions and is a consequence of investors preferring banks and the benchmark indexes due to their cheaper valuations as they seek safety,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Other Asian markets were muted, ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting, which is due after Indian markets close.The broader smallcaps and midcaps rose 2.4% and 1.6%.

Still, the indexes are trading 21.25% and 17.1% below their all-time high levels hit in September and December, respectively.

Among individual stocks, technology firm Hexaware Technologies rose 7.7% in its debut trading after returning to the public markets.

Aurobindo Pharma lost 2.4% after the US drug regulator concluded an inspection at the drug maker’s unit with five observations.

