Markets Print 2025-02-20

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 153,306 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,409 tonnes of import cargo and 49,897 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 103,409 comprised of 61,978 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 26,169 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,215 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 11,047 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 49,897 comprised of 44,178 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 126 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,753 tonnes of Rice & 2,300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Rui Ning 6, Xin Wu Xiang Hai, Xin Beijing, Guo Dian 7, Crazy & Bochem Houston berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Msc Nairobi X, Ocean Freedom & Jira Bhum sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Nairobi, MP MR Tanker and Woodside Charles Allen left the port on today morning, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cabo Verde’ expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 127,528 tonnes, comprising 66,613 tonnes imports cargo and 60,915 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,253 Containers (116 TEUs Imports &3,137 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a petroleum product carrier ‘UOG Harriet’ & three more ships, Shangao, Maersk Cabo Verde and CMA CGM Otello carrying Mogas, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday 19th February, while another containers ship ‘MSC Positano’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 20th February, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust

